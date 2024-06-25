LINDON, UTAH — WK Kellogg Co has partnered with Crumbl to introduce Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolatey Chip Cereal. The companies said the cereal delivers the taste of Crumbl’s signature milk chocolate chip cookie in a ready-to-eat cereal application.

The cereal was developed as a collaborative effort between Crumbl’s menu and R&D team alongside WK Kellogg Co’s product developers.

“This partnership between Crumbl and Kellogg’s represents a fusion of two brands known for their dedication to delivering exceptional food experiences,” said Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder of Crumbl. “Whether enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or as an indulgent treat, Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolatey Chip Cereal aims to delight consumers with its irresistible flavor profile.”

Laura Newman, vice president of brand at WK Kellogg, added, “We’re proud to partner with Crumbl. Crumbl’s unique food, distinct packaging and passionate fan base makes this innovation a great add to our portfolio of iconic cereals.”

The cereal is expected to be introduced nationwide this summer, with availability varying across select retailers.