WORCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND — Multinational ingredient supplier Kudos Blends has named Dustin Nelson vice president of sales in North America. In his new role, Nelson will work with US bakery manufacturers to help them “achieve their goals,” Kudos Blends said.

Prior to joining Kudos Blends, Nelson held a decade of experience working with bakeries, most recently as vice president of sales and marketing at SF Bay Commodities. He also worked as a key account manager at Olam, sales manager at Global Agri-trade Corp. and merchandiser at Hershey Creamery Co. Kudos Blends said Nelson has “successfully navigated diverse markets, geographies and products, focusing on customer-specific challenges, and delivering tailored solutions.”

“I’ve been really fortunate to spend a few months collaborating with our very talented team and learning about all the different and unique things our leavening systems can do,” Nelson said. “I am so excited to introduce some new and innovative solutions back home to our bakeries in the US.”