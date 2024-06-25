QUINCY, MASS. — This year marks 125 years of business and the fifth generation of family ownership for Bay State Milling Co., the largest family-owned privately held grain miller in the United States.

Over the last century and a quarter, Bay State Milling has expanded beyond commodity flour to offer a wide variety of grain-based ingredients, including HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour and SowNaked Mindfully Farmed Oats. The company operates 12 facilities across the United States and is now processing in Canada.

Founded in 1899, Bay State Milling’s flagship mill in Winona, Minn., remains the company’s largest facility and will serve as the backdrop for the kickoff of its 125th anniversary celebration. Additional events will take place at Bay State Milling facilities across the country throughout the remainder of the year to recognize this milestone and honor the employees who have built and contributed to this legacy.

“In 1899, our founder traveled by train all the way from Boston to Winona to buy a bankrupt flour mill on the banks of the Mississippi River,” said Pete Levangie, president and chief executive officer of Bay State Milling. “Since then, Bay State Milling has been on a relentless pursuit to promote the growth of nutritious, sustainable and accessible ingredients within our food system. We’ve continued to innovate and create industry-leading food ingredients in response to consumer demand for variety, health, taste and affordability in their food choices. We are grateful to our dedicated team and loyal partners for helping us achieve this incredible milestone and look forward to many more years of milling excellence.”

Today, Bay State Milling is headquartered in Quincy, but Winona is the birthplace of the company. The founding partners purchased Winona’s Porter Mill over a century ago, but wheat flour was just the beginning.

The Winona mill employs 115 people to produce food ingredients, including wheat flour, rye flour and HealthSense high-fiber wheat flour, the first and only high-fiber white flour in North America made from a varietal of non-GMO high-amylose wheat.