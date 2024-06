WESTPORT, CONN. — Popcorn, Indiana, a popcorn brand owned by Eagle Foods, has launched a line of ready-to-eat popcorn products called Netflix Now Popping.

The companies said the new product line comes in two flavors: Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle Corn and Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn.

Netflix Up Popping popcorns are now available at Walmart retailers nationwide.