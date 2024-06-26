TAMPA, FLA. — Engelman’s Baking Co., a wholesale baking company offering a line of fresh and frozen bread products, has acquired St. Armands Baking Co. from Hyde Park Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Fla., St. Armands began as a retail cake and pastry shop in St. Armands Key, which is in central Florida. The company was acquired by the Vroom family in 1981, at which point its focus shifted to production of bread and rolls and it transformed into a wholesale baking operation. St. Armands’ distribution gradually expanded to include restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, office buildings, sports arenas and ball parks.

“We are very excited to partner with the St. Armands team,” said Rob Hathy, chief executive officer of Engleman’s Bakery. “Bringing together the exceptional talent and culture that both companies share will allow us to have a broader product portfolio and better serve our customers.”

Bernard Vroom, owner of St. Armands, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Engelman’s. Both companies have similar backstories and share the same high standards. Strategically, we will be able to expand our footprint in the Southeast and beyond. Since 1981, our employees, customers, and suppliers have transformed St. Armands from a mom-and-pop bakery into the company it is today, serving thousands of customers with quality organic and specialty breads. For all of this, I am very grateful.”

Based in Norcross, Ga., Engelman’s Baking Co. was founded in 1982 as a full-line retail bakery. The retail operation evolved into a 100% wholesale business, and in 1997 the company relocated to its current 50,000-square-foot facility in Norcross. The company’s products include bread (sourdough, white, wheat, multigrain, rye, pumpernickel and marble), buns, sub rolls, sliders, ciabatta, baguettes, boule and challah. The company also has a line of gluten-free hamburger buns and sliced bread.

Engelman’s is a portfolio company of Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC, a private equity firm. Shoreline has more than $750 million of committed capital under management and seeks to lead equity investments of up to $150 million per transaction in support of buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate divestitures.