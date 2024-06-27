Mixer automation provides bakers and snack makers with a way to control their process parameters and precisely adjust them as needed, whether that’s to adapt to a new batch of flour or create a completely different dough or batter.

“Modern mixers integrated with automated ingredient handling systems leverage advanced control platforms to precisely govern all aspects of the mixing process based on product recipes,” said Genevieve Zoe Dewald, sales and marketing analyst, Zeppelin Systems USA. “These systems modulate parameters like water temperature, dry ingredient formulations and dough hydration levels with precision.”

It’s that control over the critical parameters affecting dough and batter development that provides flexibility to bakers and snack manufacturers to branch out into new products. And it can extend to other parts of the process around the mixer.

“PLC recipe management features give bakers a good deal of flexibility for mixing varied products,” said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Equipment. “Robotic systems allow for good control over complex mixing processes that include long ferment sponge or biga before being combined into the final doughs. Very precise time sequences can be programmed and controlled which results in very consistent products over longer periods of time. The rest areas can be environmentally controlled to give consistent and repeatable production results.”

Beyond parameter control in the mixing bowl, automation can extend to ingredient scaling and adding into the bowl and dough or batter transfer as well.

“Horizontal arm mixers can be completely automated, from ingredient delivery to discharge of the dough,” said Marc Ferree, global account manager, Shaffer Mixers. “Careful planning throughout the design phase is imperative in designing an automated system to determine how the mixer and ingredient system communicate as well as the downstream equipment.”

Andrew Adreani, business development manager, Escher Mixers, a Middleby Bakery company, noted that Escher batch mixers can be a part of a completely automatic and continuous system of robotic ingredient filling, mixing, resting and evacuation of the dough from the bowl.

“We efficiently use the plant space available to create a complete bowl management system for continuous feeding of production lines with fresh consistent doughs,” he said.

By incorporating this level of automation, bakers can alleviate labor constraints, both in reducing errors at ingredient handling and mixing and eliminating challenging tasks such as dough transfer. With the correct mixer, bakers can try a wide range of bakery products on their production lines and expand their portfolios.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Mixing, click here.