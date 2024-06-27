CHICAGO — Cheez-It, a cracker brand owned by Kellanova, has partnered with Hidden Valley Ranch to launch Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers.

Each cracker combines the taste of 100% real cheese with the taste of Hidden Valley Ranch, Kellanova said.

“We've seen fans mixing up their own blend of ranch seasoning-dusted Cheez-It crackers on social media, so we knew creating the perfect blend of cheezy and zesty flavors together was essential to satisfying their cravings,” said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. “Much like our loyal Cheez-It fans, ranch lovers are seriously obsessed with Hidden Valley Ranch, so it was a no-brainer to infuse that fandom with our own to create a new, legendary cracker flavor.”

Kellanova will provide daily limited drops of Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers every day from June 25 to July 1. The crackers will then be available at nationwide stores later in July for a limited time.