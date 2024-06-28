OMAHA, NEB. — Viterra plans to build a grain facility in Dalhart, Texas, US, that will include a grain handling system and loop track served by Union Pacific Railroad’s 32,000-mile network.

“As local demand for grain increases, this investment will allow us to market and move product more efficiently to customers in the West Texas area,” said Rayner Freyberg, chief executive officer US & Mexico for Viterra. “As we’ve shown with our previous investments in the area, Viterra is committed to serving its growers and customers and finding solutions in an ever-changing landscape.”

The new facility in Dalhart is expected to provide greater market access for producers and end users throughout Viterra’s supply chain.

Viterra expects the new facility to bring substantial benefits to Dalhart and the surrounding area, fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

Viterra has more than 265 storage and handling facilities in 15 countries. In the United States, it has 83 storage facilities with a licensed capacity of 273 million bus, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2024 Grain & Milling Annual.

Viterra is in the process of

, which would create one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies, moving it closer in size and scope to leading agribusiness giants Cargill and ADM.