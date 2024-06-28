MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. has elevated Andy Spahr to senior vice president, overseeing the Nutrient and Industrial segment, effective July 1. He succeeds Joe McNeely, who will retire at the end of 2024.

The Nutrient and Industrial segment provides crop input products, agronomy services, and turf and contract manufactured products through The Andersons’ diverse asset network. McNeely, president of the segment, will provide transition assistance and oversee the Nutrient and Industrial growth pipeline until his retirement.

McNeely began his career with The Andersons in 2017 as president of the Rail Group and later assumed responsibility for the former Plant Nutrient Group, forming the Nutrient and Industrial segment.

“We are extremely grateful for all the work Joe has done to grow our Nutrient and Industrial business,” said Bill Krueger, chief operating officer at The Andersons. “His leadership through the divestiture of the rail business and strategic acquisitions in the fertilizer space have been instrumental in helping our Nutrient & Industrial business achieve record performance.”

Spahr joined The Andersons in 2011 and has held a variety of progressive roles in the former Grain Group before moving to the fertilizer business in 2016. As vice president of the wholesale fertilizer business, he led a team responsible for procuring and distributing more than 1.5 million tons of crop nutrients annually, predominately in the Eastern Corn Belt.

“Andy’s experience in the industry and across our businesses enables him to understand the needs of our customers and how to best leverage the market dynamics that drive this diverse business,” Krueger said. “I am excited for him to expand his role and to continue serving the company in this leadership capacity.”