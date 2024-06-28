AUSTIN, TEXAS — Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation that offers eggs, butter and ghee, is expanding its footprint and is building a second egg washing and packing facility to be located in Seymour, Ind. Vital Farm’s first facility is located in Springfield, Mo., which opened in 2017.

The company said it is building its Egg Central Station Seymour facility similar to its Missouri facility. Vital Farms expanded its Missouri facility in May 2022 to accommodate additional capacity to continue growing its pasture-raised egg business.

The Seymour facility, which will create over 150 jobs, will feature similar environmental goals, a flow-through design to improve safety and efficiency and automated processing equipment.

“This is an exciting milestone for Vital Farms,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, president and chief executive officer of Vital Farms. “We continue to invest in our robust and resilient supply chain to expand our network of family farmers and continue our mission to bring ethical food to the table.”

The company is expected to break ground mid-2025 and expects the facility to be operational at the beginning of 2027.