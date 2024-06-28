PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. has introduced two new global 2030 nutrition goals, according to the company’s 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) summary published June 20.

The annual report highlights these new goals as further reducing sodium and featuring more diverse ingredients in the company’s global convenient food portfolio such as legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. PepsiCo said 36% of its foods volume was at or below these new sodium targets while also delivering 75 billion portions of the specified diverse ingredients.

“In 2023, we launched a new goal to reduce sodium further in our global convenient foods portfolio, considering the latest guidance from public health authorities,” PepsiCo said. “Our new goal is that, by 2030, at least three-quarters of our global convenient foods portfolio volume will meet or be below category sodium targets. The targets cover approximately 30 food categories, listed below, from hot cereals to potato and vegetable chips to tortilla chips.”

PepsiCo also made progress in its 2025 sodium reduction goal. The company found 72% of convenient foods sales volume in its top global markets met its goal of below 1.3 mg per calorie at the end of 2023, which is a notable improvement when compared to the 68% in top global markets at the end of 2022.

The company reformulated products in various countries to contain less sodium. These reformulations include Rancheritos and Tostitos Salsa Verde in Mexico; Ruffles Queso, Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Limon and Baked Lays Original in the United States; Miss Vickie’s Lime & Black Pepper and Ruffles Bar-B-Q in Canada; Doritos Barbeque in France; Doritos Cool American in The Netherlands; and Lays Yogurt and Herb in Pakistan.

Similarly, PepsiCo found that 62% of beverage volume in its Top 26 global markets was “in line” with its goal of providing less than 100 calories from added sugars per 12-oz serving, which is up from 56% at the end of 2022.

Another area of progress noted in the report was sugar reduction. Since 2021, PepsiCo has exceeded its 2025 sugar reduction goal in which 75% of its convenient foods portfolio volume did not exceed 1.1 grams of saturated fat per 100 calories. By the end of 2023, PepsiCo found 77% of convenient foods sales volume in its Top 23 markets met this goal.

Outside of health and wellness goals, PepsiCo has continued to make packaging more sustainable with its “three-pronged approach” that involves reducing, recycling and recycling, the company said.

“Making progress across these pillars aims to help us develop appropriate end-of-life solutions and improve the carbon footprint of our packaging, as well as other environmental impacts,” PepsiCo said. “As we tackle our packaging ambitions, we will continue to strive for protection of human rights, especially for workers in the informal recycling sector. Through each of these three pillars, PepsiCo aims to lead change through active partnerships and stakeholder engagement.”