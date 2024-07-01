DES MOINES, WASH. — Cracker manufacturer Partners, A Tasteful Choice Co. has launched a line of sourdough flatbread crackers. The crackers come in three varieties: sea salt, rosemary and garlic herb. They are made with vegan, all-natural, Non-GMO Project verified ingredients.

“Our new sourdough flatbread crackers are a testament to our dedication to quality and flavor,” said Cara Figgins, president of Partners. “We’ve carefully curated each ingredient to ensure a delightful snacking experience that’s both wholesome and delicious.”

Partners’ sourdough flatbread crackers come in fully recyclable tubs of eight packages, with each package containing 6.5 oz of crackers, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6.99.