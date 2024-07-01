A lot of indulgent flavor innovation is happening even in better-for-you (BFY) snack bars, and Adriana Chychula, analyst, food, drink and nutrition, Mintel, has noticed.

“Lots of flavors are inspired by baked goods, like cakes and donuts,” she explained. “As far as formats, refrigerated options are expanding what’s possible in terms of textures and ingredients, pushing products closer to ‘freshness.’ ”

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor consumer goods and foodservice insights, Circana, said she saw some interesting innovation at Natural Products Expo West in March.

“There were some different types of bars that were out there, and they were a little more health-minded,” she noted. “There was some innovation there, but then there’s been some more mainstream innovation. I haven’t seen everything I’ve heard was coming, but if we do get half of what I’ve heard is coming, it will be a better year.”

The most popular flavors at Kate’s Real Food are Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond bars.

“These best-selling bars tap into timeless flavor combinations that resonate with a wide audience,” said Michelle McAndrews, vice president of marketing and ecommerce at Kate’s Real Food. “Peanut butter and chocolate is a classic pairing that has stood the test of time, appealing to both adults and children with its nostalgic appeal and irresistible taste. Likewise, the combination of dark chocolate, cherries and almonds offers a sophisticated twist on traditional flavors, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking a more indulgent yet nutritious snack option.”

When weighing new flavors and formats, the company strives to stay at the forefront of category trends and nutritional research, she said.

“We explore emerging ingredients, flavor profiles and dietary preferences to create unique and exciting options that resonate with our health-conscious consumers,” McAndrews said. “We seek feedback through surveys and social media engagement to understand what flavors and formats our customers are craving. Whether it’s a desire for more indulgent varieties like our White Chocolate Macadamia bar or a need for convenient on-the-go formats like our mini snack bars, we take our customers’ preferences and suggestions into account when developing new offerings.”

Quaker also talks with parents as part of the company’s R&D process, Vesper said.

“We speak with real parents and consider their needs and wants when developing new products,” she said.

Bobo’s, Loveland, Colo., which offers a variety of bars and bites, focuses on taste and simplicity in its portfolio, said Henry Hughes, vice president of marketing.

“We have worked tirelessly to scale our manufacturing processes without sacrificing the quality and taste of the product that Beryl Stafford, company founder, baked in her kitchen 21 years ago,” he said. “Bobo’s sets itself apart in highly processed, highly functional categories with its unique bakery process.”

Hughes also said the company believes taste and health can go hand-in-hand with innovation.

“We keep it as simple as we can and ensure that Bobo’s can be consumed by everyone, so we’re using purity protocol oats that are also gluten-free, and our products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and free of top allergens,” he said.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Bars, click here.