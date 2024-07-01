RIDGELAND, MISS. — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. has acquired Galena, Md.-based egg producer ISE America Inc. in a $110 million cash deal.

Under the agreement, announced after the market close on June 29, Cal-Maine adds ISE commercial shell egg production and processing facilities with a current capacity of approximately 4.7 million laying hens — including 1 million cage-free laying hens — plus 1.2 million pullets, feed mills, about 4,000 acres of land, inventories and an egg products-breaking facility.

Ridgeland, Miss.-based Cal-Maine, the largest US producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs, said the acquired ISE assets also include an “extensive customer distribution network” across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and production operations in Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and South Carolina.

“We are excited about the opportunity to significantly enhance our market reach in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states with the acquisition of these assets from ISE,” said Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods. “The added production and distribution capabilities will allow us to serve new customers and expand capacity, particularly in the Northeast, which is largely a new territory for Cal-Maine Foods. We are also acquiring production assets for the first time in Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware.”

Cal-Maine said it sells most of its shell eggs in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic and is mainly engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The company said it has 44.3 million layer hens — 75% more than its nearest US competitor — and operates 26 feed mills, 44 production facilities and 44 processing and packaging facilities, distributing to more than 60,000 retail locations.

“ISE has a long history in the egg production business and enjoys a solid reputation in the marketplace,” Miller added. “We will continue to honor this important legacy as we build new connections and customer relationships. Cal-Maine Foods has a strong record of driving value from our acquired operations, with a proven operating model. We welcome the dedicated ISE operations team to the Cal-Maine Foods family and look forward to a successful integration.”

, with assets including about 1.2 million laying hens (primarily cage-free), feed mill, pullets, fertilizer production and land in Erda, Utah, outside Salt Lake City.