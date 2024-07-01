RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIF. — With the International Baking Industry Exposition only 15 months away, Allen Wright, vice president, Hansaloy, and IBIE vice chair, was happy to report at BEMA Convention 2024 that things were on track for a successful trade show. With 93% of the exhibitor space sold out representing 622 companies, exhibitor sales were ahead of what the IBIE committee expected considering 2025 hosts both iba and IBIE, in May and September, respectively.

“We’re very pleased with our space sales so far,” Wright said.

IBIE, the largest baking industry event in the Western Hemisphere, will take place Sept. 13-17, 2025, in Las Vegas. Eighty-five percent of past attendees have reported that they come to IBIE looking for the latest ideas and innovations, which Wright noted had been a resounding theme during the BEMA Convention’s Ask-A-Baker Luncheon ahead of his presentation.

“It’s a way for the industry to get together from the supplier side and the baker side, and IBIE is the place to be every three years if you want to see what’s happening in the baking industry,” Wright said.

The 2025 event will also have an increased focus on the snack category and pet food with pavilions dedicated to both.

Housing is currently open to exhibitors through OnPeak. Attendee reservations will open on Sept. 18. The Exhibitor Resource Center is also launching for exhibitors to get the most out of their experience, including their exhibitor listing and sponsorship opportunities that are opening up soon.

“This is a great tool that you can use to help your company and people to understand how to make preparations for exhibiting at IBIE and maximize your impact,” Wright explained.

The resource center offers an exhibitor webinar series, the exhibitor services manual and more to help exhibitors have a successful IBIE.

There will also be an in-person Exhibitor Briefing on Jan. 22, 2025, in Las Vegas, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this event, exhibitors will get a chance to view the exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center and talk to key service providers like Freeman, Martiz, OnPeak, Smithbucklin and staff behind IBIE.

Currently, IBIE is calling for speakers for its IBIEducate program with special benefits for those speaking at the event. Applications are open until Aug. 30. Registration for attendees opens on Sept. 18 with the early bird pricing ending March 5, 2025. For this show cycle, IBIEducate will now be included in the cost of registration instead of a separate purchase.