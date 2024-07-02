CHICAGO — Golden Peanut, LLC, a peanut processing subsidiary of ADM that is based in Alpharetta, Ga., will collaborate with the J.M. Smucker Co. and the National Black Growers Council to support the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across 20,000 peanut acres in the southeastern United States.

Golden Peanut’s work with Smucker will feature financial support for farmers, processes and technologies to ensure low barriers to entry, and a range of support and guidance for farmers from both internal and third-party experts, including the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District. Regenerative agriculture practices will include cover crops, improved fertilizer and pesticide efficiency, and reduced tillage.

Field to Market methodologies will calculate emissions benefit. The COMET-Planner will calculate removals.

“As a leader in the frozen handheld and spreads category, with brands including Jif and Smucker’s Uncrustables, peanuts are a priority ingredient for our business,” said Rebecca Ott, director, corporate sustainability for Smucker. “Given this, we have a responsibility to help support the long-term sustainability of the supply chain and the economic viability of the farmers who produce the commodity.”