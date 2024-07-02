Baking and snack manufacturers today can employ a variety of ingredient solutions — some well-established and others more cutting-edge — to reduce or eliminate saturated fats in their products. Determining which strategy is best depends on the application, the size of the reduction, costs, label requirements and more.

One common method is incorporating oils like high oleics that are resistant to oxidation.

“Bakers can choose high-oleic oils like sunflower, safflower or canola oil, which have higher oxidative stability compared to standard liquid oils,” said Lauren Cuseo, customer innovation scientist, AAK USA. “This higher oxidative stability is achieved in high-oleic oils due to their low content of linoleic fatty acids.”

High-oleic oils are low in saturated fat and high in unsaturated fat, and have been shown to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, which in turn reduces the risk of heart attack, heart disease and stroke. These healthier oils can replace saturates in a variety of bakery applications, including products like crackers that are less reliant on saturates for structure, said Michelle Peitz, technical solutions and marketing, oils, ADM.

“Cereals and bars can use oils, including very high-oleic oils like sunflower or soy, to support oxidative stability, which is extremely important in these applications,” she said.

For applications more dependent on saturated fats for their structure, such as laminated pastries, donuts and icing, producers can opt for blends of saturated fats and liquid oils that reduce overall saturate content without eliminating the necessary functionality and shelf life they provide.

Richard Galloway, fats and oils consultant, United Soybean Board, said soybean oils can be used in a variety of products depending on shelf life and structure needs. He noted that high-oleic soybean oil has among the greatest oxidative stability ratings of any liquid oils.

“Soy shortenings have successfully used fully hydrogenated soybean oil with both common soybean oil and high-oleic soybean oil to tailor the finished fat,” he said.

The use of enzymes is another increasingly popular option for extending shelf life. Interestifcation, for example, the process of enzymatically altering the structure of a fat, can be used to boost unsaturated oil longevity and is used in high-saturate applications, Peitz said.

Outside of high oleics, bakers can use traditional oils in tandem with emulsifiers to achieve longer shelf life without increasing saturates, said Roger Daniels, vice president, research, development, innovation and quality, Stratas Foods.

Natural emulsifiers like gelatin or carrageenan are options for saturated fat reduction, said Marie Shen, associate innovation scientist, Kemin Food Technologies, as are certain types of plant-based proteins, which appeal to many health-minded shoppers.

Oleogels have become a recent and promising development as well, observed Sergio Machado, senior director, research development and applications, Corbion.

“These semi-solid, lipid-based materials contain more than 70% oils rich in unsaturated fatty acids, physically entrapped in a polymer network,” he explained. “Oleogels effectively mimic the textural and structural qualities of traditional fats while providing a healthier lipid profile, making them an attractive option for bakers looking to innovate within their product lines.”

The modified plant-based oil, EPG, is another recent advancement that allows bakers to reduce saturates and calories without affecting taste and texture, he added.

“It mimics the properties of traditional fats but with significantly reduced calories and improved nutritional profiles,” Machado said. “Another cutting-edge approach involves oils created through an innovative emulsification process that employs nanoparticle technology, offering a new way to incorporate fats that support shelf life and product quality.”