KANSAS CITY — Bakers looking to switch from using emulsifiers in their products can learn how with a free on-demand webinar on bakingbusiness.com. The 15-minute webinar What to Know Before Switching From Emulsifiers to Enzymes features insights from Jim Gluhosky, senior technical services manager at Lesaffre Baking, who shares how enzymes can be a better solution for these manufacturers.

While emulsifiers provide many benefits to baked goods such asvolume and softness, they increasingly pose label and cost concerns. Enzymes on the other hand, such as Lesaffre’s Star-Zyme blend, offer the same functionality but with a cleaner label, greater cost efficiency and other improvements.

“With controlled bakery conditions and monitoring, enzymes offer many benefits,” he said.

Gluhosky has a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and management and leads a team of technicians who help bakers troubleshoot formulations and improve operational efficiencies.

