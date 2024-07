HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Anju Rao has joined McCormick & Co. as its new chief science officer, effective on June 24. Rao will oversee the company’s R&D, quality and regulatory and science and technology functions globally, according to the company.

Rao most recently was senior vice president at Starbucks. She joined Starbucks in 2015 as a director. Prior to Starbucks, Rao was a director at Campbell Soup Co.

Rao received a doctorate degree in food technology from Clemson University.