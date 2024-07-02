A highly versatile mixer does have its limitations. The dough or batter being mixed must be within the capabilities of an existing mixer. When moving beyond that, it’s time to invest in a new one and go back to the drawing board of dough/batter characteristics and volume.

“Certain mixers are so different that, yes, you need a different mixer,” said Andrew Adreani, business development manager, Escher Mixers, a Middleby Bakery company. “When you have exhausted tool changes, speed adjustments, temperature adjustments, batch sizes, time changes or you are spending too much time tinkering with the mixer, you need a new dedicated mixing machine.”

There are a few telltale signs that it’s going to be more beneficial to simply buy a new mixer dedicated to a new product. Mélanie Gay, marketing and digital development, VMI, pointed out that if the intention is to run a high-volume product with consistent quality, managing a lot of changeovers at the mixing bowl isn’t going to be efficient. If there’s enough volume to justify a dedicated production line, a baker or snack manufacturer should invest in the best mixer possible for the product.

“One key consideration is when the current mixer no longer allows the required levels of productivity to meet production needs,” she said. “This might be due to limitations in speed, capacity or versatility. If the demand for products exceeds what the current mixer can efficiently handle, it's time to explore other options.”

Quality is another aspect to keep an eye on. If the bakeries are experiencing issues with consistency, texture challenges, limitations in controlling dough or batter characteristics due to the current technology, it might be time to look at a different type of mixer, Gay explained.

“In essence, the efficiency of buying a different type of mixer comes down to ensuring that the equipment can meet the demands of the production process effectively,” she said. “When the current mixer starts to hinder productivity, quality or the ability to scale up production, it’s a strong indicator that it might be time to consider investing in a different type of mixer that better aligns with the evolving needs of the business.”

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Mixing, click here.