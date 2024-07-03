NEW YORK — Sweet Loren’s is expanding its baked foods portfolio with a rolled dough collection, which includes a puff pastry and thin pizza crust.

The refrigerated puff pastry is flaky and layered with a crunchy and airy pastry texture. The thin pizza crust provides a thin, crispy base and may be used for pies and pizzas, according to the company.

The company’s product line includes its flagship product pre-cut refrigerated cookie dough, breakfast biscuits and its rolled dough collection all of which are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, peanut and tree nut-free and Non-GMO.

Sweet Loren’s was launched in 2012 after its founder Loren Castle survived cancer in her early 20s and wanted to incorporate a more anti-inflammatory diet during her healing journey.

The puff pastry and thin pizza crust will be available in Target, Whole Foods and Kroger beginning July 8.