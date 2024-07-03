WASHINGTON — Jennifer Colfelt, who for the past five years has served as vice president of operations and membership of the American Bakers Association, is stepping down from her position. Colfelt will remain in her position through mid-August to assume a smooth transition, the ABA said.

Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA, highlighted the “integral leadership role” Colfelt has played within the organization as well as ensuring the health of IBIE. He credited her with overhauling the ABA membership operation and strategy, boosting membership numbers, the diversity of the membership base and dues revenue.

Colfelt joined the ABA in November 2018 as vice president of finance and operations.

“Under her direction, the accounting operations of ABA and IBIE were modernized and streamlined, and she significantly improved ABA’s financial performance,” Dell said. “Jenn also played a vital role in my transition as CEO. And most recently, she stepped up to oversee our ever-increasing communications and marketing functions. Her presence and leadership will be missed by the ABA team, members, partner organizations, and the industry.”

A 1998 graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., with a degree in music, Colfelt holds a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University, Fairfax, Va. In the years before joining the ABA, Colfelt held finance and operations positions at the American Investment Council and the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

Before beginning graduate school in 2006, Colfelt spent three years as executive and personal assistant to the music director of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“Working at ABA has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the meaningful connections I’ve made along the way,” Colfelt said “My time here has been filled with growth, learning, and a shared commitment to making a positive impact on behalf of the baking community. As I transition to new opportunities, I will greatly miss working with the ABA membership, IBIE Committee, and professional staff.”