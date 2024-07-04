LOS ANGELES — Single-serve luxury brownie and cookie maker Lexington Bakes, LXB for short, has relaunched its products to now feature a smaller size format and 25% less sugar per serving. The products have gone from 5-oz to a bite-size 2-oz treat and from $11 to $6, per consumers requests, according to the company.

Lexington Bakes was founded in 2022 by self-taught pastry chef Lex Evan to provide consumers with better-for-you dessert options and “Radical Ingredient Transparency.” Lexington Bakes said “Radical Ingredient Transparency” reveals its ingredient brands and partners to consumers.

The desserts are free-from artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives and dyes, sugar alcohols, soy, gum, corn syrup and bleached flours.

The brand now features colorful packaging and bright messaging. With the rebranding, the company said it also is planning to expand its portfolio.

“Our new campaign communicates the luxury of Lexington Bakes,” Evan said. “It’s always been about reimagining the classic nostalgic treats we loved, simply, with real, organic, and fair trade ingredients. We took a deep dive into this industry two years ago and have learned much since we launched. Ultimately, listening to how people enjoy their treats is how we decided to transition our 5-oz format to a bite-sized 2-oz treat. With our previous $11 price point, the goal was to disrupt the shelf and stand out as a new brand, but it was always fair. We often had the most competitive price per oz for a 100% organic and 40%+ fair trade treat. With some traction, we’re ready to focus on a smaller size and more accessible price point of $6 and unlock our growth potential.”

The format and packaging will debut in the coming weeks with new and current retailers, including: Lazy Acres, Equator Coffees, Erewhon, Good Eggs and Pop Up Grocer.