MINNEAPOLIS – Pillsbury, a General Mills subsidiary, is re-releasing its MEGA Icing Toaster Strudels for the first time in over 9 years. The product is making a comeback thanks to its status as a fan favorite, according to the company.

The pastries come in two different flavors – strawberry and strawberry cream cheese – and sell at an MSRP of $3.99 per box. MEGA Icing Toaster Strudels are available now at select retailers for a limited time only.