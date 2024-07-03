ST. FRANCIS, WIS. – Wixon has completed a $1.836 million renovation of its nearly 7,000-square-foot research and development technical center. It features redesigned ergonomic workstations with individual environmental air-handling modules optimized for process flow. Other additions include two sample spray dryer units, which assist in faster sample turnarounds for custom flavors.

“The goal of this renovation was to transition the facility from a technical center to a welcoming customer activation center where we can support our growing customer base and meet customer speed-to-market needs,” said Peter Gottsacker, president of St. Francis-based Wixon, which manufactures dry and liquid custom taste systems.