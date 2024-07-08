Weight-loss trends often present both challenges and opportunities for food manufacturers. These trends can drive research and innovation, which can, in turn, help companies tap into consumer excitement and energy. One such phenomenon is the impact of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs—originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes—on consumers, manufacturers, and the entire food industry. This influence is unique in both its nature and scope, focusing on a medical intervention proven to actively combat obesity by reducing appetite, rather than a theoretical dietary approach.
What Exactly Are GLP-1 Medications?
In 2005, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs, for treating type 2 diabetes. These drugs reduce blood sugar and energy intake by mimicking a naturally produced incretin hormone (GLP-1) that is released by the gut after eating. They slow gastric emptying, inhibit glucagon release, and stimulate insulin production, thus reducing hyperglycemia in people with type 2 diabetes. (2)
Physicians initially welcomed GLP-1 medications as a way to help their diabetic patients control high blood sugar. Some also recognized their potential to suppress appetite and address obesity. By 2014, the FDA approved the first GLP-1 receptor agonist drug for this purpose. (1)
The Growing Prevalence of GLP-1 Medications
Since then, GLP-1 prescriptions have surged, driven by multiple factors. Newer, more convenient options, like longer-acting injectables and oral tablets, have become available, making both doctors and patients more comfortable with these medications. Social media has also played a significant role, particularly in weight loss care. Ozempic, the market leader, consistently trends on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, spotlighting weight loss testimonials by health and fitness influencers. The market for GLP-1 drugs is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. (2)
What Does This Mean for Food Companies?
The widespread use of appetite-suppressing medications is bound to influence consumer purchasing patterns, presenting both challenges and opportunities for food and beverage companies. It’s vital for manufacturers to delve deeper into the perceptions, motivations, and priorities driving the behaviors of GLP-1 users.
To explore these market drivers, global ingredient supplier Corbion conducted two proprietary surveys of U.S. consumers. One survey focused on adults using GLP-1 drugs for diabetes treatment, while the other focused on those using the drugs for weight loss.
Key Insights from Corbion’s Surveys
According to Megan Passman, Global Insights Manager at Corbion, understanding how appetite-suppressing medications are affecting consumer consumption can help their customers develop valuable and relevant products.
Five common themes emerged from the surveys:
- User Demographics: Weight-loss group participants tend to be younger-to-middle-aged, highly educated professionals with higher incomes, likely because obesity treatments are usually not covered by insurance and must therefore be paid for out-of-pocket. (3)
- Spending Habits: About 46% of GLP-1 users for weight loss and 41% for diabetes are spending less on food. (3) Stifel Financial notes that GLP-1 users consume 25% fewer calories per day on average. (4)
- Dietary Changes: Users across both groups are reducing or eliminating ice cream, salty snacks, processed meats, and soda in their diet, while craving more foods with umami flavors. (3)
- Focus on Nutrition: Users are highly influenced by packaging claims like “uses real ingredients,” “high source of protein (or fiber),” and “natural flavor.” (3)
- Satisfaction and Longevity: Most users are happy with their results, with 60% planning to use GLP-1 medications long term. (3)
Changing Priorities
While GLP-1 drugs are effective, they are not stand-alone solutions for diabetes or obesity. Both conditions also require lifestyle and dietary changes. Online conversations about the medications indicate that users understand this, often connecting to weight management, muscle-building, and a protein-rich diet. Black Swan Data’s consumer intelligence platform shows significant focus on blood, heart, and gut health among these users. (5)
Corbion’s survey findings mirror these online trends. Respondents perceive a healthy diet as one high in protein and low in added sugars. Survey participants expressed interest in reducing sugar and sodium intake, preferring natural alternative sweeteners like stevia, prune juice, and monk fruit. They showed openness to alternative protein sources such as faba beans, chickpeas, mung beans, and pea protein. Notably, about half of the users are purchasing dairy products less frequently or in smaller quantities. (3)
Implications for Food Manufacturers
With these insights, food manufacturers have a unique opportunity to innovate and capture this growing market segment. Here are several potential strategies:
- Develop Nutrient-Dense Products: Innovate product lines to include more nutrient-dense options, fortifying foods with essential vitamins and minerals or incorporating superfoods.
- Focus on Functional Foods: Introduce foods that offer additional health benefits, such as probiotic-infused snacks or Omega-3 enriched dairy products.
- Enhance Convenience: Prioritize convenience in product development, offering pre-portioned, ready-to-eat meals that are nutritious and easy to prepare.
- Promote Health Benefits: Clearly communicate the health benefits of your products through labeling and marketing strategies.
- Leverage Digital Marketing: Use social media and other digital marketing avenues to reach GLP-1 users. Highlight testimonials, share educational content, and engage with health and wellness influencers.
Conclusion
The rise of GLP-1 drugs presents a transformative opportunity for food manufacturers. By understanding and catering to the unique needs and behaviors of this growing consumer segment, companies can innovate and create products that resonate deeply with GLP-1 users. As appetite-suppressing medications become more prevalent, the food industry must adapt to meet the changing landscape. Embracing this shift not only positions companies for success but also contributes to a healthier, more informed consumer base.
The future of food innovation is bright, with GLP-1 drugs acting as a significant catalyst for change. By staying informed and agile, food manufacturers can turn this trend into substantial growth opportunities.
