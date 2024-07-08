CHICAGO — Kellanova will finally launch its Cheez-It crackers in the United Kingdom this summer across all route-to-market channels.

Made with a combination of wheat, corn and potatoes, Kellanova said its Cheez-It cracker recipe has been “tweaked” for European tastebuds. The company also said its crackers are made with a proprietary baking method, allowing them to be extra thin and crispy and giving them curvy and crispy edges to deliver “the right balance of crispy texture and authentic cheesy taste in every bite.”

The first two Cheez-It flavors to be available in the United Kingdom are cheese and chilli and double cheese, which will both be available in many sizes, including small individual packs and larger sharing bags.

Kellanova is investing €18 million (almost $23 million) in marketing for the UK launch starting in September. The marketing includes television commercials “bespoke for UK audiences,” radio, out of home, sampling, public relations and social media, the company said.

“When we became Kellanova back in October last year, we said we wanted to become a snacking powerhouse, and bringing our hero US Cheez-It brand to the UK is demonstrative of this ambition,” said Chris Silcock, managing director of Kellanova in United Kingdom and Ireland. “Great taste is the No. 1 category driver, and we believe by launching a large-scale NPD that delivers on taste, we can provide more choice to shoppers, help increase their repertoire, and drive overall category growth. That’s why we believe Cheez-It offers retailers of all shapes and sizes a compelling, differentiated product that will be backed by a heavyweight marketing plan. While this is a new product and brand here in the UK, the trade this side of the ‘pond’ can have confidence in Cheez-It — after all, it’s a billion-dollar brand in America.”

Cheez-It is the latest Kellanova brand to enter the UK market, joining the likes of Pringles, Rice Krispies Squares and Pop Tarts.