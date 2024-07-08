To better attract and retain workers amidst the industry’s labor shortage, baking companies must prioritize a positive work environment built on open communication, said Barbara Aker, corporate director of More Than A Bakery, Versailles, Ky.

All offices at More Than a Bakery are glass-front, Aker said, and rotate every four months, which promotes interactions between employees at all levels.

“It’s keeping us moving and engaging with different people in the organization,” she explained. “I might be sitting in with maintenance, and I don't know a ton about maintenance. So I learn a lot when I'm sitting next to the maintenance manager, hearing his tasks and stresses of the day. I have a little more sympathy and understanding of the role, and vice versa.”

Garrett Pounds, chief executive officer of Richmond, Calif.-based Rubicon Bakers, noted that a “culture of trust” must be built between leadership and frontline bakers.

“It starts with communication and honesty,” he said. “The frontline needs to feel like they are aware of the direction of the company and any decisions that will impact them as workers. Two, companies need to stop and say thank you. You can’t take your workforce for granted, especially the ones that go above and beyond.”

Developing a rewards and recognition program is an effective way to show employees they’re appreciated, he said. Bakeries should also promote internally whenever possible, demonstrating to those who join the bakery that they can build a career out of it.

The long hours and irregular shifts bakeries often require can deter much of the workforce from joining the industry. Flexible scheduling opportunities can offer employees the freedom they desire.

More Than A Bakery, for instance, has a four-day workweek, with Family Members (employees) working four 12-hour shifts and getting a three-day weekend.

“We find people want that,” Aker said. “I think a 12-hour shift would be very difficult, but they like that so that they have time off over the weekend with their families. And that’s we hear: ‘I'm able to spend more time at home.’ ”

Trina Bediako, chief executive officer, New Horizons Baking Co., Norwalk, Ohio, said flexible start and end times, compressed workweeks and remote work options for management level employees can all enhance workplace satisfaction.

“Minimize last-minute changes to schedules whenever possible, as this can disrupt work-life balance and morale,” she said.

She added bakers should rotate floor positions when possible to reduce time employees spend on repetitive tasks, which often contribute to higher turnover rates.

Other culture-boosting strategies bakeries should consider include perks such as vacation time and attendance bonuses, paid benefits such as health and dental, milestone awards, and team events such as casino nights and employee lunches, Bediako said. While some of these changes are small, they can make a big impact on a bakery’s culture, creating an environment people want to join and stay.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Workforce, click here.