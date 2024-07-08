Reducing a baked goods’ saturated fat can attract more label-conscious consumers, but the ingredients bakers must add to make up that lost functionality can pose label concerns of their own.

“There has been a consumer shift in demand to have more natural and clean label product offerings,” said Marie Shen, associate innovation scientist, Kemin Food Technologies. “This means bakers must reformulate to replace traditionally used synthetic options.”

Using natural antioxidants provides another way to eliminate saturates and improve shelf life in a clean label fashion.

“Free radical scavenging antioxidants like Kalsec Herbalox delay oxidation by working at the molecular level to stabilize the unsaturated fats,” explained Jennifer Young, manager natural food protection, antioxidant applications, Kalsec. “This process interrupts the chain reaction of oxidation, slowing the degradation of the unsaturated fats and leading to an extended shelf life.”

While many bakeries and snack producers in the past relied on synthetic antioxidants like TBHQ, BHA and BHTT, more are opting for label-friendly natural plant extracts, noted John Satumba, category R&D leader for indulgence, Cargill. These include extracts from rosemary, green tea, chili powder and grape, among others.

These natural antioxidants are viewed as healthier and more desirable by consumers and support the trend toward better-for-you ingredients, said Sergio Machado, senior director, research development and applications, Corbion.

“The shift to these clean label alternatives reflects a broader industry move to meet consumer expectations for products that are not only healthier but also made with ingredients they feel good about consuming,” he said.

Natural antioxidants alleviate some label concerns but may also pose some potential challenges, including their cost and impact on product quality.

“Natural antioxidants may be needed in higher amounts than synthetic to deliver the desirable efficacy, so the color of the finished products might be a little darker shade and the taste might have a slightly different profile (sensory in general can be affected),” Shen said.

The performance of these natural antioxidants in baked goods has improved, however, Satumba pointed out.

“For example, many of the earlier versions of these compounds weren’t very soluble in oil, but today’s options have closed the solubility gap, resulting in improved performance and increased shelf life,” he said.

Lauren Cuseo, customer innovation scientist, AAK USA, said that sometimes it’s best to pair oil with a blend of multiple antioxidants.

“By blending different antioxidants, one can achieve maximum functionality without increasing the total antioxidant amount,” she said.

And to simplify their formulating process, Young observed producers can opt for oil products with antioxidants already added to them.

“This increases the oil’s shelf life during its entire life cycle, from transportation, warehousing and in the final food application,” she explained. “This is also helpful to the bakery and snack manufacturers who can seamlessly transition to the unsaturated fat with antioxidants without adding an extra processing step.”

Kalsec’s internal research also has shown that by adding antioxidants to commodity oils, suppliers have been able to maintain or improve shelf life expectations for finished products, Young said. This provides bakers flexibility and cost-efficiencies in their ingredients.

Fermented ingredients have also gained attention for their ability to extend shelf life as a natural preservative.

“Optimizing product formulations to include ingredients known for their preservative effects, such as certain vinegars or sugar alcohols, can also play a crucial role in preserving the shelf life of products with reduced saturated fat content,” Machado said.

This article is an excerpt from the June 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Fats & Oils, click here.