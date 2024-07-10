Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — Changes are always occurring in the baking industry, and automation is another step into the future. Season 19 of Since Sliced Bread spotlights industry leaders and how they have incorporated automation into their businesses.

In this season, hosts Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, and Lucas Cuni-Mertz, associate editor, delve into the growing world of automation, speaking to manufacturers about efficient production tactics, and the importance of technological adaptation.

"Over the past few years, we’ve seen baking companies adapt more quickly to automation as a solution to many of the challenges facing the industry, whether that’s a need for greater efficiencies or to fill workforce gaps,” Atchley said. “We wanted to offer listeners some perspectives from those who have been there.”

Listeners will hear from leaders at Richmond Baking, Richmond, IN; JTM Foods, Harrison, Ohio; and Kroger, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and on our website Bakingbusiness.com.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

