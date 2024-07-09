NEW YORK — Mars, Inc. is expanding its Kind Snacks brand with the launch of two product lines that both feature three new flavors.

One of these new product lines is “Savory,” which “bring forth a unique mix of nuts and a smokey and spicy profile, resulting in a bold taste in every bite,” Kind said. New flavors include paprika nuts and mesquite smoked sea salt, roasted nuts and jalapeño, and rosemary nuts and sea salt.

The second of the new product lines is “Seeds, Fruits and Nuts,” which features “a nutrient-dense ingredient profile that combines pumpkin and sunflower seeds with fruit-forward flavors like strawberry, raspberry and orange, Kind Seeds, Fruits and Nuts Bars are tasty packed with a little crunch.” Flavors include strawberry sunflower seed, orange cranberry pumpkin seed and dark chocolate raspberry pumpkin seed.

The new Kind bar flavors are all available now in retailers and on Amazon for a suggested retail price of $7.99 to 8.99.