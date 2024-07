ORRVILLE, OHIO — J.M. Smucker Co. has partnered with convenience store chain 7-Eleven to offer cherry-flavored Hostess Twinkies.

The limited-edition Twinkies contain two fluffy, spongy cakes with lightly whipped cherry Slurpee-flavored crème filling.

The Twinkies are available exclusively at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores through mid-August at a suggested retail price of $2.59 to $2.79.