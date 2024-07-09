CUDAHY, WIS. — Legacy Bakehouse, LLC has acquired the former Angelic Bakehouse facility in Cudahy for $5.5 million, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Angelic Bakehouse facility was closed earlier this year after its parent company, Lancaster Colony Corp., halted production. At that time, David A. Ciesinski, president and chief executive officer of Lancaster, said the decision to close the plant and halt production of Angelic Bakehouse products reflected “a lack of scale and direct-to-store distribution capabilities.” Lancaster had acquired Angelic Bakehouse, a maker of sprouted baked foods, in 2016 for an undisclosed sum.

Legacy Bakehouse, Waukesha, Wis., develops and manufactures baked snack ingredients such as bagel chips, rye chips and pita chips for consumer packaged goods companies and retail customers. The ingredients may be used in snack mixes, standalone products, trail mixes or snack blends, according to the company. Founded in 1917, Legacy manufactures and owns the branded Pinahs rye chips and snack mixes.

Legacy Bakehouse was acquired by Benford Capital Partners

.