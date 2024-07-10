PHOENIX – Bakery brand Café Valley has announced a new line of mini cupcakes inspired by Girl Scout Cookies. The new collection will feature 12 cupcakes per package and come in five different flavors, including Thin Mints and Adventurefuls.

“Our new line of Girl Scout Mini Cupcakes underscores the growing demand for mini sweet treats that are easy to enjoy,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer of Café Valley. “It also honors an incredible organization, which has helped millions of girls build courage, confidence and character.”

Other flavors in the collection include s’mores, coconut caramel and lemon. All flavors will be available at select retailers nationwide in August.