MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill has hired Daniel Barba as vice president of marketing. In his new role he will focus on new product innovation and market growth, the company said.

Barba most recently was founder and marketing consultant at The Idea Nursery LLC. Earlier, he was with The Coca-Cola Co. for five years in a variety of roles, including vice president of marketing for the West zone in the North America operating unit, brand lead for vitaminwater, and general manager and head of marketing for Zico Beverages. He also has worked in brand marketing positions at Kashi Co. and The Kellogg Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in marketing management, general management and strategic management at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Daniel’s extensive experience in CPG innovation, combined with his strategic and consumer-driven approach, makes him an excellent addition to the marketing and executive teams at Bob’s Red Mill,” said Allyson Borozan, chief growth officer at Bob’s Red Mill. “We look forward to his fresh perspective and ability to concentrate on expanding marketing channels to continuously drive sales.”