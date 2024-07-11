BURLINGTON, WASH. — Kevin Murphy, professor of international seed and cropping systems at Washington State University (WSU), has been named as the new Clif Bar and King Arthur Baking Co. Endowed Chair in Organic Grain Breeding and Innovation for the WSU Breadlab.

With the appointment, Murphy takes over the role of Breadlab director, previously held by WSU professor and Breadlab founder Stephen Jones. Murphy started in the new post on July 1.

Launched in 2011, the WSU Breadlab breeds, tests and adds new wheat, barley and rye varieties in the Pacific Northwest and global food systems, according to Burlington, Wash.-based WSU. Breadlab researchers collaborate with farmers, chefs, bakers and distillers to develop and use “hardy and nutritionally dense crops” that enrich the soil, improve local grain economies and provide “more flavorful and valuable” flour, bread, craft beer, whiskey and other grain-based products, the university said.

“The Breadlab represents a unique strength at WSU,” Murphy said. “It’s my honor to work with the Breadlab team, Clif Bar, King Arthur Baking Co., the Port of Skagit (Wash.) and our many regional partners to continue this mission.”

Established in 2018, the Clif Bar and King Arthur Baking Co. Endowed Chair in Organic Grain Breeding and Innovation is a $1.5 million endowment from both companies, partner organizations and individual donors that supports Pacific Northwest breeding of new organic grain varieties.

“Clif Bar is committed to building a sustainable food system, and it is through cutting-edge agricultural research and programs like the WSU Breadlab that we can support a brighter future for our farmers and farming communities,” said Philippa Lockwood, sustainable agriculture program manager at Clif Bar, Emeryville, Calif. “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Murphy to this very important role, and we congratulate Stephen Jones for his leadership and significant accomplishments during his long tenure.”

Karen Colberg, chief executive officer of Norwich, Vt.-based King Arthur Baking Co., which recently introduced Climate Blend flour — a new product with three wheat varieties — developed at the Breadlab, added, “Innovative grain breeding and growing practices are vital for the health of our soil and planet. Investing in this research supports future farmers and helps meet the growing demand for sustainable and resilient food systems.”

A WSU alumnus, Murphy brings to his new role a 15-year history of collaboration with farmers and organizations in western Washington. WSU said he joined Jones’ wheat-breeding team as a doctoral student and helped establish the university’s organic wheat-breeding program. Murphy joined the WSU faculty in 2009 and began breeding spelt, buckwheat and quinoa and later shifted to organic quinoa and barley, along with work with organic hops.

Murphy launched WSU’s Sustainable Seed Systems Lab in 2016 and now leads a $3.3 million research project to breed improved organic buckwheat, WSU said. He also is lead investigator for Soil to Society, a $10 million, WSU-led effort funded by the USDA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative to develop more nutritious, affordable and accessible whole grain-based foods.

In his new role, Murphy aims to form a new WSU center that unites the Breadlab and the Sustainable Seed Systems Lab with internal and external partners, according to WSU.

“A regional hub will coalesce efforts in Washington and beyond to improve the health, nutrition, accessibility and affordability of our food system,” he said.

Jones, appointed as the original endowed chair in 2018, is slated to continue to work in research, germplasm commercialization and policy at the Breadlab, WSU said.

“Dr. Jones is recognized internationally for leading a groundbreaking, equitable approach to breeding nutritious, high-yielding grains,” commented Murphy. “I am inspired by the existing pipeline of genetic material in wheat, barley and perennial grains at the Breadlab and recognize the immense value and potential of this germplasm.”