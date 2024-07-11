KANO, NIGERIA — Bühler, in collaboration with Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), has opened the Grains Application and Training Center in Kano, Nigeria, dedicated to processing local and ancient grains. The commitment to build the facility was made based on the need to address food insecurity, not just in Nigeria, but progressively across the African continent, Bühler said.

Local grains such as sorghum and millet can play a vital role in improving food security, particularly in Africa, but use of these raw materials is currently at a low level, and processing is not developed. To address this challenge, Bühler is opening this center with research and development capabilities, together with its founding partner, FMN, and its collaborating partners, such as Olam Agri.

The main goal is to bring industrial processing of these grains to the next level and thereby contribute to affordable nutrition, according to Bühler.

“Sustainable food value chains utilizing local grains are the No. 1 priority to develop Africa,” said Johannes Wick, chief executive officer of Bühler’s Grains & Food segment.

“Together with our partners, we at Bühler are happy to now contribute to this system change with the aim of ensuring that more people in Africa have access to affordable and healthy food, thereby reducing hunger and malnutrition,” Wick said.

In addition to improving the food value chain, FMN sees great business opportunities with a new category of processed food, said John Coumantaros, chairman of the board at FMN.

“FMN has always been at the forefront of driving food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and progressively across the continent,” Coumantaros said. “The application center is well positioned to sustainably develop local grains, create business opportunities, and provide viable alternatives to some imported raw materials used in production. Therefore, this partnership further demonstrates our consistency in developing local content and in our commitment to feeding and enriching lives, every day.”

Local grains and crops offer many benefits and are a key tool in improving food security. They have high nutrient density with valuable vitamins, minerals, proteins, and fats, are climate tolerant and able to withstand high temperatures and arid conditions, and require less fertilizer and pesticide than other grains, Bühler said.

One reason for the challenging food situation in Africa is that many regions of the continent are strong importers of grains, mainly wheat and rice. This makes them vulnerable to trade disruptions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

“Local grains offer many opportunities, not only to increase food security but also to generate new jobs in agriculture and adjacent markets, as well as enabling countries to become more independent from imports,” said Ali Hmayed, head of the Grain Processing Innovation Center.

The transformation of the food supply chain in Africa will not happen overnight.

“This requires concerted efforts across numerous sectors, including agriculture, processing, recipe development, end-product innovation, and consumer engagement,” Coumantaros said.