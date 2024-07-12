WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products rose 0.1% in June, its third consecutive month of gains, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home was virtually unchanged for the third straight month.

“Today’s CPI numbers once again demonstrate that eating at home is the most cost-effective strategy for American consumers looking to manage their food budgets,” said Andy Harig, vice president of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI — The Food Industry Association. “Notably, year-over-year food-at-home inflation remains well below food-away-from-home at 1.1% compared to 4.1%, And this is not a new phenomenon — the latest data from the US Department of Agriculture demonstrates that this has been the case for the last decade.

“The path to bringing down inflation continues to be somewhat uneven, as certain grocery categories witnessed moderate increases last month. Other staples like fruits and vegetables as well as cereals and bakery products declined in June. But food-at-home continues to run well below the overall and ‘core’ inflation rates.

“Despite ongoing increases in operational costs to food retailers and suppliers, the food industry remains committed to making investments in their businesses and the supply chain to provide value to customers. Among these efforts are increased private brand and local product offerings as well as the deployment of new technologies to enhance and personalize the shopping experience.”

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 10 posted month-over-month increases, 6 finished lower and 2 were unchanged.

The June index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 356.9% of the 1982-84 average, up 0.5% from a year ago. For all food at home, the June index was 305.8, up 1.1% from June 2023.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in June was 286.6, down 0.7% from May and down 1.2% from June 2023. The index for products within the category included: flour and prepared mixes, 327.6, up 1.4% from May and up 0.9% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 276.9, down 2% from the previous month and down 1.4% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 289.8, down 0.3% from May and down 1.9% from June 2023.

The price index for bakery products in June was 398, up 0.4% from May and up 1.3% from June 2023.

The June index for bread was 240.7 up 0.7% from May and up 1.1% from June 2023. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 433.7, up 1.2% from May and up 0.5% from June 2023. For bread other than white, the index was 471.1, unchanged from May but up 1.8% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in June was 234.3, down 0.6% from May but up 1.9% from June 2023. The June index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 370.6, down 0.1% from May but up 0.3% from June 2023. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 391, up 0.9% from May and down 0.2% from June 2023; and cookies, 348.2, down 0.3% from the previous month but up 0.5% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in June was 359.7, up 0.9% from May and up 2.2% from June 2023. Under this heading, other price indexes in June included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 392, up 1.7% from May and up 0.6% from June 2023; crackers and cracker products, 440.7, up 0.2% from May and up 4.1% from June 2023; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 349.7, up 0.8% from May and up 1.6% from the previous year.