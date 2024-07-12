NEW YORK — Essential, a line of USDA organic bread products, has released an artisan bread kit for baking at home. The baking kits come in three varieties: garlic, Parmesan and sourdough. The products are made without any chemicals or preservatives, according to the company.

"Bread making is an ancient art, and one that has started to get lost over time,” said Kevin Brouillette, president of Essential. “Essential allows anyone to embark on a journey through time and taste, where the quality of ingredients, and artisan craft of making incredible, fresh bread is easily accessible for any home cook.”

Customers can find the bake-at-home kits at Whole Foods Markets across the United States at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6.99 per loaf.