ST. FRANCIS, WIS. — Wixon, Inc. has named Brennan Chillemi as industrial ingredients sales manager. In his new role, Chillemi will act as the account manager for Illinois and the greater Chicago area, helping Wixon enhance customer relationships and deliver exceptional service and products to both regions, the company said.

Chillemi brings 11 years of industrial ingredients experience to this role. He was previously territory account manager at Wixon. Prior to joining the company, Chillemi held the role of Midwest sales representative at Carolina Ingredients. He was also at Sensient Technologies Corp. as middle Midwest sales account manager and senior inside sales representative. Other companies that Chillemi has worked for include MIFAB as marketing coordinator and Batory Foods Inc. as wellness coordinator, account manager and administrative assistant.

“We are very excited to have Brennan join our highly accomplished sales team,” said Terry Yakes, director of sales for the industrial ingredients division at Wixon. “His market experience across the product lines we sell will make him a great asset not only to Wixon but to the customers he will support as well.”

Chillemi received a bachelor of science degree in technical management—sales and marketing from DeVry University.