Using the company’s laser-guided corrugated wrap-correction technology, the HSP Series Case Packer from Delkor Systems changes over to a full range of shipper styles used by the food industry in just 5 to 10 minutes, including brown box, retail ready and club store stackable trays.

“Two years ago, Delkor was awarded all the packaging lines for a state-of-the-art confectionary plant in the United States,” explained Dale Andersen, president and chief executive officer, Delkor Systems. “As part of that project, we were tasked with providing a vision-based robotic case packer that would match the speeds and product size range for a new generation of twin-tube vertical baggers coupled with rapid changeover. About the same time, Delkor was awarded two US patents for a new case forming technology that permits our customers to changeover to all the main shipper styles used by North American mass merchandisers in just three minutes. By using this new technology, we achieved case packer full line changeover for product sizes ranging from 4-oz to 32-oz pouches and bags as well as shipper styles in just 10 minutes. For a high-speed case packer than runs 340 pouches or bags per minute, that sets a new bar for the industry.”

The HSP Series Case Packer is designed with a lug-less case transport conveyor able to run a wide range of case dimensions.

