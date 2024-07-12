Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate from Butter Buds Inc. makes it possible to increase overall cheddar cheese flavor with very low inclusion levels to deliver a natural, indulgent cheddar taste without the need to declare as “flavor” or “natural flavor” for a cleaner label.

“With today’s economic challenges, manufacturers are pressured to provide great-tasting food products while not breaking the bank,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate delivers on both and provides cost optimization opportunities, allowing formulators to maintain true, natural taste at very low inclusion levels, which can reduce cheese usage and lower costs and overall fat content. This concentrated dairy ingredient is a powder, so it is also very easy to use and incorporate into existing formulas, delivering natural cheddar cheese notes in a variety of applications.”

In addition to a clean label, Cheese Buds Simple Cheddar Cheese Concentrate offers a variety of certifications to meet consumers’ diets and lifestyle choices, including GMO-free, kosher, halal and gluten-free and vegetarian options. The ingredient can be used in several applications, including baked goods.

(262) 598-9900 • www.bbuds.com