MONTREAL — Lallemand and Exter have launched a joint venture called Exter North America, Inc. that aims to create reaction flavors. Montreal-based Lallemand develops, produces and markets yeast, bacteria, fungi and enzyme systems.

“Lallemand is focused on developing innovative solutions using our leading yeast technology platform,” said Lars Asferg, president of Lallemand Bio-Ingredients. “Our well-established presence in North America will enable our joint venture to craft solutions specifically tailored for the targeted markets, thereby meeting both industry and consumer expectations.”

Exter, which has a North American office in Montreal, creates traditional oven-cooked savory flavors and ingredients.

“The Exter North America joint venture aligns seamlessly with Exter’s long-term strategy, emphasizing regionalization and the expansion of our geographical footprint,” said John Bruggink, general director of Exter. “Together, we are poised to create unparalleled tastes, bringing us closer to customers and realizing our vision for a flavorful future.”