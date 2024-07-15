WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.2¢ per lb in June, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a decrease of 2.7¢ per lb in May. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, rising 2.6¢ per lb after climbing 12.4¢ in May.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 197.3¢, up 0.2¢ per lb from May and up 3.6¢ from June 2023.

At 277.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 2.6¢ from May and up 21.1¢ per lb from June 2023.

The national average price of family flour in June was 57.5¢, up 0.5¢ from May and up 2.4¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 143.5¢ per lb, up 5.8¢ from May but down 3.1¢ from June 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 501.7¢ per lb, down 10.7¢ per lb from May and down 9.4¢ from June 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 101.8¢, up 1.6¢ from May and up 1.5¢ from June 2023.