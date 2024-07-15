HUNT VALLEY, MD. — McCormick & Co. has partnered with San Diego-based bagel company CaliBagels to launch Old Bay bagel chips.

The new snack item is seasoned with a mix of 18 herbs and spices, including black pepper, paprika, celery salt and red pepper flakes, CaliBagels said.

“Offering consumers our unique bagel chip seasoned with Old Bay made perfect sense,” said Phil Gorman, founder of CaliBagels. “Bringing the fanaticism around the iconic seafood seasoning brand to snackers around the country is incredibly exciting for our team.”

Old Bay bagel chips are now available on the CaliBagels website at a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a four-pack, with “more flavor innovation coming soon,” the company said.