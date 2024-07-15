AUSTIN, TEXAS — Incredo, Inc. and Sucro Ltd. are coming together in a manufacturing and commercial distribution agreement that will add Incredo Sugar to Sucro’s portfolio.

Incredo Sugar is a sugar-based reduction solution formulated from cane sugar, offering 50% less sugar and no sugar alcohols, according to Incredo.

“This also supports Sucro’s new refinery construction in University Park, Ill., in meeting increased market demand for more value-added specialty products,” said Matt Dyer, managing director, SweetLife by Sucro. “We are thrilled to partner with Incredo for the manufacturing and distribution of Incredo Sugar in the US.”

Kelly Thompson, co-chief executive officer of Incredo, added, “We are prepared to meet the growing consumer demand for lower sugar products with our commercial-ready solution. Our collaboration with Sucro will allow us to distribute Incredo Sugar to an array of new customers seeking innovative ways to reduce sugar.”