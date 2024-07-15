THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods Inc. named Meredith Wiktorowski senior vice president and chief customer officer.

Reporting to Terry Thomas, chief growth officer, Wiktorowski is responsible for sales strategy and growing the company’s revenue, market share, profitability and reputation with retail customers nationwide.

“Meredith brings extensive experience catering to retail grocers of all sizes, robust strategic sales acumen and strong leadership skills,” said Thomas. “These attributes make her a vital asset as we work to maintain a steadfast focus on the customer for sustainable, profitable business growth.”

Wiktorowski joins Flowers from PepsiCo, Purchase, NY, where she held a variety of sales roles with increasing responsibility in the Snacks and Beverages businesses over the last 26 years. Most recently, she served as vice president, retail sales, for PepsiCo Beverages North America – North Division, where she was accountable for developing and implementing selling strategy across all formats and retailers located within the 14 states from Maine to Michigan.

Wiktorowski earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier University and a master’s degree from DePaul University.