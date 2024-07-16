EWING, NJ. — Baking and food manufacturers will have new potassium bicarbonate solutions as a result of a partnership between Arm & Hammer’s Performance Products Division and UK-based Kudos Blends. Koda may offer an alternative to sodium bicarbonate to help reduce sodium in diets while adding potassium, according to the companies.

Potassium bicarbonate may enable bakers to replace some or all of the sodium bicarbonate in formulations. Koda may help manufacturers by offering leavening, ease of handling and stability to create leavened products, according to the companies.

“With the launch of the Koda products, we’re expanding our portfolio,” said Melissa Patasnick, director of specialty chemicals, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. “So manufacturers have a wider range of application choices to create exceptional baked goods that taste great and are healthier for consumers.”

The Koda products include:

Koda 50: a solution for low-moisture dough products, including biscuits. Koda 50 may offer solubility that prevents bicarbonate “spotting” while also enhancing the overall quality and consistency of baked foods, according to the companies.

Koda 100: a solution for such products as cakes. Koda 100 features specialized particle size, which offers good dissolution properties, which may create fluffy end-products, according to the companies.

“We are excited to team up with an iconic, global brand, like Arm & Hammer, where together we can bring our innovative ingredients to the US baking market,” said Dinnie Jordan, founder and managing director, Kudos Blends.