The enrichment and fortification of bread, rolls, muffins and other baked goods have long been critical in improving the nutritional profile of these products — and the health of the public.

“Fortifying baked goods is crucial for addressing nutritional deficiencies in the general population,” explained Sergio Machado, senior director, RD&A, Corbion. “By enhancing the nutritional profile of commonly consumed bakery products, bakers can help to combat micronutrient malnutrition and support overall health.”

This is often accomplished via enriched flour, which includes B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin and niacin that are often lost during milling and may be lacking in consumer diets as a result.

“Incorporating enriched flours along with vitamins and minerals, whole grains, and more into pizza crusts, breads and cookies helps provide specific nutrients, such as iron and B vitamins,” said Paula LaBine, marketing director, global milling & baking solutions, ADM.

The fortification of these goods is particularly important for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly and pregnant women who may have higher nutritional needs, Machado said. For example, flour enriched with folic acid has been instrumental in reducing neural tube defects, ensuring women receive the necessary B vitamins during pregnancy for fetal development, noted Alice Wilkinson, vice president, R&D, premix, Glanbia Nutritionals.

“Some customers have been interested in adding nutrients for specific needs groups,” she added. “For example, gluten-free products that are used by those with celiac disease can be additionally fortified with nutrients that this group specifically is low on. The absence of fortified flour in those product lines increases that need. There has also been interest in additional nutrients needed by children and in school lunch programs.”

The demand for fortified baked goods has grown as consumers become increasingly health-conscious about the food they eat. More consumers today expect the foods they purchase to support their health and wellness goals, LaBine said.

“In fact, nearly 40% of consumers in North America use health and wellness attributes as purchase criteria when choosing food products,” she said.

Baked goods provide consumers with many of the key nutrients they need, and they can continue to do so even as consumer fortification demands increase to include a wider array of ingredients.

“Baked goods, including breads, muffins, baked bars and more can bridge the gap between an enjoyable sensory experience and important nutritional value through the incorporation of vitamins and minerals,” LaBine said. “Adherence is crucial for consumers to achieve their wellness goals, and delicious, fortified baked items that people want to add to their daily routines can help them get there.”

Enriching these products can present formulation challenges for bakers, however. If incorporated improperly, vitamins and minerals can diminish product taste and texture, or remain unabsorbed by the body. With this in mind, bakers must understand the effect these nutrients have on their baked goods, as well as how to maintain their efficacy, to ensure their baked goods are given the proper boost consumers want.

This article is an excerpt from the July 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Fortification and Enrichment, click here.