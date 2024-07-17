BERKELEY, CALIF. — Baby nutrition brand Once Upon A Farm has introduced Soft-Baked Bars for Kids. The bars feature fruits and vegetables, whole grain oats and no-added sugar and offer an oven-baked cookie taste, according to the company.

Flavors include apple and oat, chocolate oat, mixed berry and banana chocolate chip.

“These delicious baked bars taste like they came fresh out of the oven and are packed with whole grain oats, fruit, veggies, and fats like coconut oil to fuel your whole family throughout the day,” said Cassandra Curtis, founder and chief innovation officer at Once Upon a Farm. “These tasty on-the-go snacks pack nutrition and convenience, making them perfect for anytime enjoyment whether crumbled over ice cream, dipped in coffee, sandwiched with chocolate and peanut butter, or savored as a post-dinner treat.”

The bars are available at Kroger nationwide and on the company’s website.